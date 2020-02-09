Transcript for 'Unequivocal proof' Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned

We have some breaking news now Germany says it has unequivocal proof that Russian opposition leader and couldn't critic alexion of Olney was poisoned using a nerve agent. The bombing is currently in an induced coma while being treated in Berlin his wife and colleagues had alleged that he was poisoned while traveling from Moscow to Siberia last month. ABC's foreign correspondent Maggie really joins me now from London with the latest on this and Maggie what exactly is a German German government saying here. He would and you mentioned those really powerful words and the German government saying that unequivocal proof that no long it was poison with a nerve agent from the nova talker about this. The type of chemical weapon developed by Soviet scientists and no it. As being some of the deadliest ever made. That remembered and all is not only a fierce critic of Peru and he's also the leader of the opposition party and was barred from running against two in the last election so. Then after today's news people are deathly going to be looking to Russia for answers and it may journey saying that this is a similar nerve agent to one used in another recent case. Yeah exact get a case is just from a couple years ago here in England it was sir price cripple. And his daughter they were both poisoned by a similar nerve agent that sort I was in double agent and the government here Linden has accused the Russian government. Of being behind that attack. So some similar. It seems that echoing in this attack as well as as other one alleged from the volley as well and what's the Russian government saying about us. Tell all right now Diane Russia has denied not only any involvement in a volleys poisoning their denying that a poisoning. Even took place may question and if he was poison but remember. No Molly has been transfer to the hospital in Berlin where they have confirmed. That he was pleasing she was poisoned with nova check in their right now he is still in a coma recovery plan. Ninety ruling in London thanks Maggie.

