Updates on cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine

More
See how passengers onboard the quarantined cruise ship are spending their Valentine’s Day.
2:54 | 02/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Updates on cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"See how passengers onboard the quarantined cruise ship are spending their Valentine’s Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68997722","title":"Updates on cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine","url":"/International/video/updates-cruise-ship-coronavirus-quarantine-68997722"}