Transcript for U.S. accusing Iran of attacking a massive Saudi oil facility

And we begin with the rising tensions between the US and a wrong. One analyst says the situation in the Persian gulf is now the most dangerous in twenty years. Canada comes as the White House blames Iran for a massive drone strike this weekend. On to oil facilities in Saudi Arabia president trump responding saying the US is quote locked and loaded meanwhile oil. Prices are surging in the president is taking action to protect consumers. ABC's cover all Africans are coverage Trevor good morning. Didn't we cannot good morning Mona this is no doubt one of the most serious foreign policy challenges president front this faced. An official tells ABC news there's been urgent meeting through the weekend trying to figure out the best course forward here and whether or not to escalate this conflict with the rock. This morning tensions in the gulf rising to their highest level in years following a strike at a Saudi oil facility that American leaders are calling unprecedented. Senior US officials telling ABC news they believe Iran is responsible claiming the country launched twenty drones in nearly a dozen cruise missiles in this attack. On the world's largest oil processing plant. The president now saying the US is waiting on word from Saudi Arabia for the next move but retaliation could be imminent. Tweeting that there is reason to believe that we know the culprits are locked and loaded depending on verification. Just a few days ago the administration is talking about lifting sanctions and having discussions at the UN with your audience but now we're as close to an armed conflict in the Persian gulf. As we have been in decades. Iranian officials have so far denied any involvement in the attack their foreign minister accusing the US of Max deceit that I'm Elliott instead yemen's cousy and rebel group which is backed by Iran is taking credit. But secretary of state Mike Pompeo says there's no evidence to who these were responsible and directly blamed Iran the impact is already being felt on the global oil market. With more than half of Saudi Arabia's oil production now off line. Prices spiking when he percent as markets reopen Monday Vinnie Paul who bought the global protection that's almost more than 5% of people a lot of action. President trump says he's authorize the release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves in case the supply needs it. There's still no official word as to whether or not the US would move forward with these retaliatory strikes this weekend White House advisor Kellyanne Connolly told Fox News. Many options are on the table Kenneth Miller. Trevor all of in Washington thank you.

