US citizens in Baghdad told to leave due to retaliation concerns

More
There are nearly 80,000 U.S. troops in the region; Iranians burned U.S. and Israeli flags in protest over the general’s killing.
2:07 | 01/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US citizens in Baghdad told to leave due to retaliation concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"There are nearly 80,000 U.S. troops in the region; Iranians burned U.S. and Israeli flags in protest over the general’s killing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68059434","title":"US citizens in Baghdad told to leave due to retaliation concerns ","url":"/International/video/us-citizens-baghdad-told-leave-due-retaliation-concerns-68059434"}