-
Now Playing: Chile, France and farmers: World in Photos, Oct. 19
-
Now Playing: LeBron and the Lakers win, early voting, Supreme Court Nominee: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Cyclists, Amy Coney Barrett and protests: World in Photos, Oct 15
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 31 million votes cast 2 weeks before Election Day
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Last chance for stimulus deal before Election Day?
-
Now Playing: British government announces 'challenge trial' amid second COVID wave
-
Now Playing: Air travel on the rise as TSA hits first record high in months
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear border wall funding and 'remain in Mexico' cases
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Poisoned Russian opposition leader shares defiant warning
-
Now Playing: Europe battles 2nd wave of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Russia stages firing drills at sea
-
Now Playing: Drone footage reveals ancient cat etched into hillside
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Fires continue to burn in West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: The final push in race for White House
-
Now Playing: Author of new royal tell-all 'Battle of Brothers' gives 1st US interview
-
Now Playing: Details emerge following deadly terror attack outside Paris