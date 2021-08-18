Transcript for US forces aim to fly 9,000 people out of Afghanistan a day

You're looking at the Kabul airport where US troops are scrambling to evacuate Americans and allies out of the country. The trying to fly up to 9000 people a day out of Afghanistan but anyone trying to get to the airport. House to pastor Taliban checkpoints and not everyone is getting through. Meanwhile the Taliban is promising a general amnesty for all of Afghanistan including former government officials. And people who worked with the United States our senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest. This morning as the Taliban consolidates control of Afghanistan as many as 111000 Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans. Still desperately trying to leave the country. So far the US able to evacuate 3200. People from Afghanistan. Including gold US embassy personnel bomb a cool group of diplomats. For those Americans still in the country as safe exit from the airport guarantees that the Ginny day has to be tempted at their own risk and emailed to US nationals saying. The United States government cannot guarantee you'll security as you make this trip. Their safety needs to be their top priority. If they feel that is unsafe for them to make their way to the airport they should not seek to news that the US. Planning to launch one flight per hour giving up to 9000 people out to each day to access those evacuation flights and the US checkpoints on the military side to the airports. He's trying to leave the country must first pass through Taliban controlled civilian areas the rom wake dividing the two but for now the Taliban. Only letting foreigners through in their first press conference since seizing power the Taliban promising amnesty ruled those who worked with American and native full says vowing not to hunt them down or seek retribution from. Well guarantees will you give to the Afghans who are now hiding at home who want to leave the country who the Americans will transport they can't get to the Apple's. So will guarantees. We are assuring the safety of all those who have worked with the United States and that I forces. Whether as intemperate terms or any other view that there were put them. With the as funny as Thailand's and his skills. We do not want them to leave the country we want them to serve that aren't permanent. Wary of promises from the Taliban. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan women and kills. Now sheltering in their homes necessary now what was able to get outs of the country just in time but a family is still on the ground in Afghanistan. That's how are making so many people are stuck. And in the country and they have only outs. And in panel joins us live now from Afghanistan from Kabul so Ian it. What was it like being in that press conference with Taliban leaders yesterday. Yet not say it was surreal it was bizarre I mean a week ago I was reporting on how bad things are looking Afghanistan I think about when that taken not none prevention provincial capitals. Two weeks he pulled out the hadn't taken any and yet here we are today I'm sitting in the press conference in immediate sense it looks very 21 century but the banks of cameras eagle much friends on the desk. The flack has been arranged neatly behind the podium. The white flag of the Taliban and then you have this big W of them legit. This sort of an enigmatic spokes person pulled the Taliban. He has over 300000 followers on Twitter. He's the person that we're was contacting to get statements to get responses to things but every time you speak on the phone you was critical slightly different voice so people convince themselves it wasn't an actual person but then. The man himself appeared. They handled themselves reasonably well but their sentences were very Schultz I mean that there were lots of gaping holes are loaded general promises about rights for women about its as you head to question that I asked security fool Afghans who woods alongside the Americans. But no specifics I mean that there are new details. And I think that's it's a problem. People are going to be rightly skeptical the Taliban have been seen to torture and kill their enemies. And the last time they were empower women had zero rides we couldn't even leave the house. Without being accompanied by a brother or father so people will quite rightly be skeptical and just have to wait and see the Taliban have a lot to prove. That's sending all the right kind of signals in this PR blitz that they want to portray this image that it's going to be different. They warm relations with the outside world that the outside world is gonna judge them by their actions. No by the promises. And he and I know you were close to the airport this morning what did you see there how are evacuations going now. I'd done it it's distressing. It's wild it's dangerous. There there are hundreds of people that. Their wits and that that. Yeah we're now seeing these orderly evacuation process inside the minute she side of the airport once you cross that line. Things now seem to be running smoothly US air force doing amazing job getting those civilians outs of that the British the French also during the same. You step five yards beyond the perimeter offense and it is madness going on resold the top of the time I'm would really aggressive. Federal leave them very threatening very brooding shouting at the crowds there were far and repeatedly or to my bursts of automatic gunfire. Over the heads of the crier who's seen the beating people threatening people pointing guns in in in people's faces. That's what I haven't called time with and it's tragic because you know we we as rude driving in I sold this this one mom with a tiny little baby and desperation shoot just him floods of two is and a husband he's clutching you know a little plastic folder with the paper's city sculptor showed that she has worked with the Americans he's one of the people who should be on the plane. But he can't get past a Taliban and and and there are. Thousands of people down that like that. And he seems to me insane that there is north's they joined up process the Americans are running things grates on that side of defends. The Taliban Iraq to control on the other they say that talking to each other so why isn't there a system in place and don't forget. We're telling the American citizens as you said the introduction. Thousands of them here in Kabul Aaron thousands of Afghans that yes you can now come to the apples and get a plate and do outs of the country. So how are you gonna get that because nobody's going to guarantee your safety wiggle stalter Taliban checkpoint we will hassled at this other Taliban checkpoint one of the Afghans. Have to go to. I'm week you know we have an armored vehicle we can escape we have accreditation all of those things these guys on the ground don't have that all they have these desperation. It's heartbreaking in panel in Kabul in. Thanks for the great reporting and stay safe front.

