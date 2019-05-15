Transcript for U.S. - Iran tensions escalate amid recent attacks and threats

And the State Department ordering the departure of non emergency personnel from Iraq saying. There at high risk for violence. This is coming amid heightened tensions with Iran so I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House and we also have Louis Martinez. At the Pentagon. Louis I want to start with you what prompted this warning. But Kimberly over hearing is that the State Department it continues to hear the same intelligence strain that we heard. For a week ago that the might be on the possibility of attacks in Iraq and Syria or at its shape shift American ship to see. Being prompted by being provoked by Iran or by Iranian. Proxies who in this case in Iraq would be Shiite militias. So the United States State Department taking preventive action here. To try to. Act Al based on this new information which is essentially that they feel there is a threat to US personnel at the US embassy and the US consulate in her meal. And so that's why they've ordered that all nonessential non emergency personnel. Leave the country and they've also issued a warning to all US citizens not to travel. To Iraq because of concerns that they might be subject to kidnapping. Or encounter violence. So definitely new information that ratchets up the tensions in the area. I'm and kind of makes us wonder what new intelligence could be beyond what we'd already heard last week. Two two lead to this new action given that the previous information entering been out there for about a week or so. Yeah and Karen I just when askew I'm if you can give us an idea of what the White House is thinking. Are they all in agreement with these plans. Well right now this president weighing in on this yesterday chandelier holly very vague asked if there was a planned to spend a 140000. US troops to the region as a way to combat this is escalating threat from July the president on the want. Cold water. On these report saying that New York Times people with fake news but on the other hand Kimberly he added fuel to the fire by saying here there are no plans for this right now but. It is something he. Absolutely would do it the president even take a little bit further by saying he were send troops to the region is in a way to send a message or plan something aimed at Iran he said he would send a heck of a lot more troops than a 120000. So. Conflict Ding a message from the president yesterday but at the same time. A strong and stern message aimed at Iran. All right Lillie Martinez in Karen Travers thank you so much for the updates.

