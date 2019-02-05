Transcript for US officials continue to weigh options in Venezuela

Are we turn out of the crisis down in Venezuela after two days of pro democracy protesters clashing. With the Venezuelan military embattled president Nicholas Montero made a first public appearance today. And he was defiant in that appearance are in panel is down in Venezuela and has the latest hey Ian. Hey good morning DeVon from Caracas Venezuela where in the capital. And I could certainly those scenes behind me a regular city ounce and about on its morning commute. He's not what was expected and certainly not what we've seen over the last couple of days. This has been happy censor the protests in the country losing tens of thousands of people congregate. Rallying behind the opposition leader won by de who wouldn't send it back to the held by the United States government's. We've had security chiefs administration officials old saying that all options are on the table in terms of US support. For the opposition including Medici options. But what they wanted was present in the Dora to stand aside what they wanted was for the military chiefs to essentially. Defect and join the opposition. And neither of those things has happened president majora appears almost as strong as he gave a week ago. We've also seen him mats on the streets this morning with thousands of his supporters marching. Being defiant saying the military's strong staying by his side. So the question now is what moves can anyone make next what does the opposition to kind of rally more people on the streets trying to get more defectors. Most importantly I think having backed him to the hilt what does United States do next to climb back up its threats DeVon. Our thanks to you in for that reporting and will be watching that situation today as it continues to unfold.

