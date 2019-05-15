Transcript for US orders non-emergency employees out of Iraq

The US government ordering thousands of employees out of a rock. Part of a partial shutdown of the massive American embassy in Baghdad and the consulate and her deal. With only essential employees remaining the move in response to new threats that an administration claims are coming from Iran. If American interests are attacked. We will most certainly responded are appropriate fashion. Just last week the tribe administration warned they credible threat from Iran and its proxies in the region even to pulling a carrier strike group and bombers to the Persian gulf in response. A handful European partners suspended their training of Iraqi troops citing debris and up tension. Up from one senior commander in Iraq mixed message saying they who's been no in these threats I'm from. Iranian backed forces in Iraq and Syria. US Central Command fired back with a highly and usual rebuttal saying that's countered by available intelligence even adding they increase the security posture and Iraq due to the high level of alert. As the New York Times reports national security advisor John Bolton requested outdated military plans for Iran that could include sending 120000. Troops to the Middle East but the fog of war are raising concerns among US allies we all. Very worried about us. The risk of a conflict happens by accidents this State Department says this new draw down of personnel does not mean they're rushing into a complex. Even as others feared echoes of the 2003 Iraq War which Bolton was a central figure NN. Congress meanwhile says it's time to brief them I have no idea with the threat stream is beyond what I read in the paper. Speaker Pelosi told her colleagues today that war with Iran must be avoided and she warned the administration against using a nearly twenty year old congressional authorization as grounds for an invasion. Street Marshall ABC news Washington.

