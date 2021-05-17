Transcript for US under pressure to act as Israel ramps up attacks on Gaza

Now to the escalating crisis in the Middle East Israel hit Gaza would airstrikes over the weekend leveling several buildings including the offices of Al-Jazeera and eighteen media outlets. Palestinian authorities say dozens were killed in those attacks and this comes amid growing calls for the US to broker a cease fire. President Biden said he plans on speaking with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu today. ABC news' chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is on the ground with the latest good afternoon back. Couple hours ago we see a barrage of rockets right over there. Interceptors right above us were pretty much as far as you can get. And as close as you can get to the Gaza Strip at this point you see some. Fellow journalists behind us. Who can still hear the booms right now I'm. Obviously very much of of a dynamic situation here on the ground. Near the Gaza Strip it Israel has been pummeling it for eight straight days with those airstrikes. 200 planes. On. Saturday night. A 160 the night before last night a massive bombardment as well. Israel said it was targeting is hamas'. Underground tunnels which they call the metro because there's so deep it's like a subway. Also targeting they said. Islamic Jihad and Hamas officials. We know at least one leader has been killed. But he has been. One of the reasons that we see and have seen. This retaliation certainly here in the south of Israel fewer rockets certainly over the past couple of days unclear whether that. Says anything about hamas' capabilities or its desire to keep fighting if this point. We're likely to see some sort of retaliation because especially from Islamic Jihad. Because. K.'s assassination. Now just in terms of how people are dealing with this on a day to day basis. It's become a routine hearing Israel though and well over majority of the population has experienced those sirens has heard the booms of the interceptors. Blowing up incoming rockets is probably seen the damage from a rocket. Still. We damage so much more significant in the Gaza Strip dozens of buildings down. Over 200 killed. Over thirteen hundred wounded and again. The infrastructure of the Gaza Strip is a major concern right now we're told it its power plant is running out of fuel for its generators. Israel has. Close the Gaza Strip both to fuel aid and to foreign media we are not allowed to get in there at this point in Egypt has opened its side at least. To fuel and allowing the wounded Palestinians to come out. Through its border with Gaza but right now that the foreign press it is locked out obviously that's something. We have not complained about. Now we have seen this diplomatic push you US secretary of state Tony and Lincoln. And conferring with his counterparts in cutter and in Egypt who both have ties with Hamas they're talking about. Really on the table immediately but first just to bring down the tenor of the violence. And hopefully that pans out Terry. Matt Gutman chief national correspondent in Israel thanks very much for that.

