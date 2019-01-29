Transcript for US sanctions Venezuela's state-owned oil firm as Maduro seeks talks with Trump

National security advisor John Bolton is raising new questions actor's appearance at a white house press briefing to announce sanctions on Venezuela. Bolton was wholly in L Patton with the words 5000 troops to Colombia clearly visible atop Colombian official says they're not sure what that means. Columbia borders Venezuela and the like the US has sided with the opposition leader against the Venezuelan president Nicholas Turturro. The late house would only say that all options are on the table. Meanwhile the bureau is pushing back against the new US sanctions which target Venezuela's state owned oil company. He also sanctioned criminal US officials do not expect them to have any major effect on gas prices here at home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.