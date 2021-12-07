Transcript for US sends federal agents to Haiti as another suspect arrested in assassination plot

And a new suspect was arrested overnight in the assassination of Haitian president Joseph Nomo Louise. The Biden administration has sent over a team of FBI and Homeland Security officials but declined a request for US troops. Marcus mores in Haiti's capital Port Au Prince with the latest. The FBI Department of Homeland Security are sending agents to Haiti to help investigate the assassination of presidential mill would ease authorities have arrested at least twenty people including two Americans. According to the acting prime minister part of south. 28 foreign mercenaries carried out the attack nineteen of them are from Columbia my own ultimate cold instant news justice. To present him. Since Wednesday's attack the city of Port Au Prince has wrestled book returning to normal but normal has long been a struggle here. Desperate scenes like this when it becomes increasingly common in our country faces economic turmoil. Katie has been in the midst of a gas shortage in at least to scenes like this people lighting up will fuel. Because the opportunity to get gas is spontaneous badge and there's always is the father of two he tells me you have to fight to find gaps. McDonald's on her way home from church she saw the station with selling fuel so she stopped to fill approaching gas cans and she says she was hurt by the news of the assassination. This heroic helping you read about in the history book. But now you are living we went up she says this is something she could have never imagined. And Marcus Moore joins us live now from port of ridge of warm market is good morning what do we know. About this latest suspects arrested overnight. Diane good morning to you what he has been I identified as a Christian Emmanuel son known and he is a doctor. Are from Florida but he's a Haitian national and he was arrested. And during a news conference yesterday. The the interim police chief of of the police force here and in Haiti accused him. Mr. Simone of being one of the key members of this plot to kill president. Police and he said that sound mr. sun owned a hired Colombian nationals from a security firm based in Florida. Under the pretext that they would be a part of his his security detail his body guards. But the police chief alleges at some point that changed. And that they presented these suspects in this case the immerse the alleged mercenaries are with an arrest warrant for the president. And the police chief said that it was in that moment that it will mark the beginning. That the planned to assassinate our president when he's on Wednesday of last week novels of the details as we know them right now of mr. Simone. The latest person to be arrested in connection with us investigation. Now the FBI and Department of Homeland Security agents are there are now how are they expected to help. What Beatty are are to help but with the investigation we did an interview with the acting prime minister. Mr. Josef. And he said that because this was such a heinous crime it's a take a high profile murder on an obviously be the murder of a sitting president. All they want all the resources they could get their hands on so that includes help. From the United States sold the the the FBI does have agents on the ground assisting. In the investigation. What are the other request that the interim government here made was for. A military assistance. Having US troops on the streets of Port Au Prince where we are to help keep the peace it is that. Portion of the request. That is still up for review we understand there is a team on the ground assessing that request. And they met with the prime minister over the weekend. And we understand that once that tingles back to the US they will brief president Biden. All on what they found here but Diane this morning all indications are at this point the US has no plans at all to send US troops here to Haiti and mark. This the First Lady baby was also injured in the same attack that killed her husband so what's the latest on how she's doing. We learned just last night Diane that the the First Lady is this doing better. Sheet. Called the acting prime minister to say this she underwent surgery over the weekend. And that she is improving she also Diane as you know put out a an audio message to the people of Haiti. Who oh who along with her morning though that the loss of the president here and we do know that the the elections minister and the prime minister of the acting prime minister a plan to travel to and a Miami sometime this week. To visit with the a with the former First Lady. All right Marcus Moore from Port Au Prince Haiti we appreciate it Marcus thank you. Thank you Dan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.