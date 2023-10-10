US sends military ships and aircraft toward Middle East

The Navy's most sophisticated aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford Strike Group, is being moved to the eastern Mediterranean, as concerns grow about Hezbollah possibly starting a second front.

October 10, 2023

