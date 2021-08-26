Transcript for 3 US servicemen injured at Kabul airport explosion

We Martinez our pentagon producer and reporter is been falling all the latest details look Louis I know we are waiting for a pentagon. Briefing that will happen any moment you keep us honest on that we will take it live. What more can you Telus ran with regard to. The injuries and the cash Julie's in addition to what we already know you brought it to us three US. Service members. That's very care adds a lot going on here across the Holland the Pentagon's press officer trying to get as much information as possible so that they can brief reporters eventually. I'm it's unclear when this bus freely previous he's scheduled briefings actually going to take place this was scheduled for 10:30 in the morning and now it's sliding and sliding. And a unit would be just as we art desperately trying to get as much information so they are here at depending on. And at other US military commands especially in the region. Half what what we are reporting right now is that there at least three US service members who have been. Injured in this attack at the ivy gate that's one of the main gates are off to the east there at the airport. I'm and then as you see now from the penny on. They are also confirming this other explosion. That occurred at the board is called the baron hotel. Now the reason we are well aware where this baron hotel is because this is the same hotel where just a week ago today. Now we had that first helicopter extraction of a 169. Americans from that held hotel. They couldn't make it to the -- gate there is too much or crush of people there so then commander on the ground decided to send three of helicopters to go pick up those personnel. It's only 200 yards away from the main gate which is Abby gate. That indicates to you that yes this is a complex attack. But it also means that it's anything close in proximity to each other which means that you can launch it almost simultaneously. You're seen as an injury that has taken last night of the season crazy situation there. That he gave him his very tough senior last night he heard the sound of flash bangs busier crowds they're gathering again. I miss that just as in the United States and the United Kingdom had issued. Very precise warnings to American citizens and two British citizens not to be at engage in if he were to leave immediately. This is something we've been tracking now for almost a week. You were being hearing American officials of very senior levels warning about an a potential attack from ice this course on this. Offshoot of crisis that has been known for the last five years of carrying out. Massive attacks inside Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan targeting civilians. And as we've heard from make more right from Martha Raddatz union panel we know then. And from C guinier and we know that the Taliban NI CK do not work in tandem they have fight each other they've undergone severe battles. In eastern Afghanistan where ice is Kay is based. And so the way that ice is K gets attention by targeting. Civilians. It's so as a right now early indications are somewhat touching a report from the Associated Press that an official says this is vices. K that this is of the operating belief here at the Pentagon. And working to confirm that but for now we are seeing as you saw on the images there is well it's not just American service members who were injured. The three that we're aware of right now. But people who potentially many more. Afghan civilians because. This is a soft target this is a location where native been in between these checkpoints paid by the US military went side and the Taliban on the other. If somebody was to get in there with Obama suicide bomber or car bomb that these going to cause significant. Damages to. And injuries to the individuals who are gathered there so familiar scene we can confirm this definitely is an ice is K attack. The Associated Press is reporting that I'm working on confirming that as well separately. But I mean this is the presumption that I think most people have been operating under is since we heard this attack. I since it was ice is K that was specifically called out by national security advisor Dick Sullivan on the Sunday morning talk shows he was a one talking about an acute. Persistent danger from rice's case. And as as I said as we've reported this out over the week and US officials have been talking to us about their concerns that prices might be targeting. He civilians gathered around the airport just because it makes for. Eight again a very soft target easy to target because of somebody can clearing the checkpoints as he again are mentioned earlier. Can you get you can clear those checkpoints you can blend in with C. That's a civilian and groups there and then you can exploit a suicide bomb or vests if that is exist exactly what happened here where we just don't know. But yes the Associated Press is set to sing a US official. And says this is sexist Cain again I'm trying to work to confirm that independently. As we well low it only takes one suicide bomber that can obliterate a building aching killed thousands of people. And unbelievable. Powerful way of cod they causing death and destruction with that said. You don't have to be happy don't have to dig coming in with a large amount of individuals' suited to cause such habit wreak such habit. With that said do we have any idea. Powell how large how far and wide ice is Kate is in Afghanistan. Ice is Kate is the largest. Ice is off Sheikh outside of what had been his main base inside of Iraq any inside of Syria. Essentially the way they form is after the ice is cal fed was formed inside of Iraq and Syria back in 2014. They tried to expand internationally. We started seeing all of a sudden off shoots in Libya we started seeing some. In it will western Africa but the one that really took on the largest form was inside. Eastern Afghanistan. But the numbers are gone in the eighties high as 5000. Fighters. And a lot of than used to be Taliban fighters bombed in remember we we talk about the Taliban and we think that is being just one entity that's not the case at all. On the Taliban is a and a coalition if you a lot of different. On the job hiding groups that exceed extremist Islamist groups fundamentalist groups inside Afghanistan that have joined forces in the before the last. Forty years for various occasions and in who have started off as the mujahideen against the Soviet Union. It evolved into the Taliban in the Chinese and then during the last forty years all United States was there well the Taliban again trying to establish itself in power. But there it some disaffected groups in eastern Afghanistan that quickly decided that they were going to absorb the ice is better and that's how they became crisis corps assigned. And behind some of the most high profile attacks inside Afghanistan particularly inside Kabul. Particularly targeting civilians so this has just the total handle for crisis. And again the Taliban as we've heard before from some of our consultants speaking earlier on our broadcast. That the Taliban does not want to see crisis do something like this to this hurts the credibility after trying to create into Foster. Rising just assumed it up for the power they're trying to present the slow global new global image that they are different Taliban and then there was 25 years GO. And so they don't want anything to her name and that's why they have been working with the United States. These contracts that we can hearing about these daily contacts between senior commanders on the US side senior Taliban commanders and local tactical level. They wanted to ensure the safe exit of Americans there's been some concerns about whether those Afghans can cross those checkpoints but the Taliban wants to ensure. That the United States gets out by August 31 sit down point they can then begin. Focusing their attention is internally. Anything that distracts from it like this like a major terrorist attack. He's not something that they want it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.