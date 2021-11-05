Transcript for US ship fired 30 warning shots at Iranian boats

Tense moments in the Strait of Hormuz says a Ronnie and speed boats came dangerously close to several US navy ships. The Pentagon says the US Coast Guard cutter fired thirty warning shots at a rotting boats maneuvered at high speeds coming within. 300 yards of the navy ships a similar incident prompted a US warship to fire warning shots in the Persian gulf just two weeks ago. Overnight in the middle east of violence is not letting up after some of the worst clashes since when he fourteen. Israeli officials say at least six people were injured inside an apartment building. In southern Israel as Hamas continued to fire rockets just hours earlier Israel launched airstrikes that killed at least 28 Palestinians. Including children meanwhile in one of many violent confrontations a car rammed into this crowd of Palestinians who were throwing stones at the driver. ABC's Martha Raddatz is monitoring the. Flair. The rocket attacks didn't continue throughout the night and there are fears that the violence will escalate further. With prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that the militants crossed a red line by trying to hit Jerusalem. And a heavy price will be payday. The clashes initially erupted as Palestinians protesting the eviction of people from their homes.

