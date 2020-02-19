US travelers quarantined on the West Coast due to coronavirus are released

More
The World Health Organization reports that more than 73,332 people have been infected and the death toll has reached 1,853.
0:37 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US travelers quarantined on the West Coast due to coronavirus are released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"The World Health Organization reports that more than 73,332 people have been infected and the death toll has reached 1,853. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69058478","title":"US travelers quarantined on the West Coast due to coronavirus are released ","url":"/International/video/us-travelers-quarantined-west-coast-due-coronavirus-released-69058478"}