‘Let us do our utmost to save lives’: Poland ambassador

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Poland’s Ambassador to the U.N. Krzysztof Szczerski about Ukraine’s refugee influx, and whether Russia will face prosecution for war crimes.

