-
Now Playing: Iranians fear as threats of war with US escalate
-
Now Playing: Man who reached Seven Summits, dies on Everest
-
Now Playing: Britain's political crisis
-
Now Playing: India prime minister wins reelection
-
Now Playing: India's election results are in
-
Now Playing: Botswana and Zimbabwe relax hunting laws
-
Now Playing: Nationalist parties seek center stage in EU parliament elections
-
Now Playing: More US troops requested to deter Iran
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: European elections shine a light on rise of nationalism
-
Now Playing: Are thousands of US troops heading to Mideast?
-
Now Playing: 'American Taliban' prisoner going free
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth goes to the supermarket
-
Now Playing: Abortion protests, Theresa May, Cannes: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Theresa May under pressure to resign over new Brexit plan
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Theresa May offers new Brexit deal
-
Now Playing: Russian bombers, fighter jets intercepted by US military near Alaska
-
Now Playing: Investigators trying to figure out why Alaska float plane crashed, killing 2
-
Now Playing: Formula One racing legend Niki Lauda dies at the age of 70
-
Now Playing: Duchess of Cambridge, inflated pink flamingo, President Donald Trump: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth visits Duchess Kate's garden