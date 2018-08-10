Vatican cardinal calls cover-up allegations against Pope Francis 'blasphemous'

Pope Francis has approved an investigation into Vatican archives on former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
10/08/18

Vatican cardinal calls cover-up allegations against Pope Francis 'blasphemous'
A top Vatican official is now slamming the archbishop who rock the Catholic Church by accusing Pope Francis. Of ignoring sexual misconduct claims against a US cardinal. The head of the church's office of bishop says allegations that the Pope was covering up for former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Are blasphemous. And politically safe at political set up. But he acknowledges a McCarrick faced disciplinary measures for alleged misconduct before Pope Francis took office.

