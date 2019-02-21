-
Now Playing: Barber offers world leaders' hairstyles for free
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Swiss avalanche rescue, abuse victims at the Vatican
-
Now Playing: A supermoon, Washington snowstorm, Lunar New Year: World in Photos, Feb. 20
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn public to stay away from Popocatepetl volcano
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un haircuts available at Vietnam barber shop
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 25, 1986
-
Now Playing: American 'ISIS bride' speaks out
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 28, 2013
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 27, 1991
-
Now Playing: Richard Branson, Nicolas Maduro to hold rival aid concerts on Venezuelan border
-
Now Playing: Crisis in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: DNA test prompts adopted sisters to reunite in South Korea after 47 years
-
Now Playing: Hanoi barber offers Trump and Kim haircuts for free
-
Now Playing: American 'ISIS bride' speaks out
-
Now Playing: A lion yawns, sparkles fly, monks pray
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 22, 2014
-
Now Playing: Mount Etna releases smoke
-
Now Playing: American woman in ISIS wants to come home
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 19, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the pond: ISIS brides, UK lawmakers and Facebook