Vatican to convene unprecedented summit on priest sex abuse

More
Speaking to the faithful in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, Pope Francis called the upcoming meeting a "powerful gesture of pastoral responsibility in the face of an urgent challenge."
0:27 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vatican to convene unprecedented summit on priest sex abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61207850,"title":"Vatican to convene unprecedented summit on priest sex abuse","duration":"0:27","description":"Speaking to the faithful in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, Pope Francis called the upcoming meeting a \"powerful gesture of pastoral responsibility in the face of an urgent challenge.\"","url":"/International/video/vatican-convene-unprecedented-summit-priest-sex-abuse-61207850","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.