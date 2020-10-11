Transcript for Vatican report reveals news details regarding former cardinal's misconduct

And the Vatican has released a new report on the sexual misconduct of disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. The Vatican investigation found that bishops cardinals and even three hopes did not take a sexual abuse allegations against McCarrick seriously. ABC news foreign correspondent in panel joins me now from London with more on this. In good morning how incriminating is this for our church leadership past and present. He had good morning Diana I may have said this is a pretty explosive report has been long awaited is taken two years to come pollen I think many are gonna feel it's loom over Zhu. It concludes as you say the bishops cardinals. Am pope's downplayed or dismissed reports the mechanic could sexually molested adults and children during these cold decades in the church puts most of the blame own Pope John Paul the second new -- was BS -- now saints who appointed McCarrick as archbishop of Washington DC in 2000 to spice having already asked for and and quarry that confirmed he had slept with seminarians all trainee priest is says John pulled believe which carries last date hand written denial poked France's largely escaped censure which is of course could ensue Lange got many conservative Catholics there in the US the report says Francis today and continued his predecessor's handling all of McCarrick until a formal altar boy alleged abuse time. And Ian has the church reacting to this. Well look I'm the character's name ninety believed to be living in Florida was all ready to neutral by Pope Francis last year that have been settlement out of court US bishops hold their annual conference later this month and of course this is going to be discussed but an initial statement from their presence has on my quote. To the Erickson victims and their families and to every -- survivor of sexual abuse by the clergy I express my profound sorrow and deepest apologies to the biggest next step of course is going to be tried to restore confidence in the church and its ability to be accountable. And to move swiftly against abuse allegations as Tibetan many wheeled down the church is ever capable of policing itself. Diane already in panel in London Forrest thanks CN.

