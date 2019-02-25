Transcript for Vatican wraps up historic summit

I'm David Wright in Rome where the Vatican has just wrapped up its historic summit on the protection of minors with strong words from Pope Francis. He called for an all out war against the sexual abuse of children calling out not only priests who abuse children. But also bishops who've hush things up in the name of protecting the church he says both of those things are sins. And that priests and bishops who betrayed people's trust we're doing the work of the doubles. Strong words but they were not enough to satisfy many survivors groups who wanted concrete actions here. They wanna see three things in particular they wanna see priests who have abused children free held accountable and they won a student go to jail. But they won a super bishops who covered it up are coming drummed out of the church I know they wanna see complete transparency. For priests and bishops who have been. Convicted of those charges by it Vatican tribunal attended. But not enough yours and not do not look residual fame. It is no frame look no concrete plan you know concrete gun nothing. So far the Vatican has stopped short of promising that although officials who organized this conference said. That there will be concrete measures in the days ahead and it is most likely that some version of those three measures would be included in that. That was one of them put it this is a big ship and it's loaded term. But the survivors of sexual abuse have been at this for decades now and they have simply run out of patience I'm David Wright in row after watching ABC news lives.

