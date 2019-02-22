Transcript for Venezuela braces for aid deadline amid rival concerts on border

Well we stand down on a bridge that is blogs. Or bridges a blocked for a for a to go into Venezuela. Well I hope hoping is that they. Authorities in Venezuela with C that's wonderful peaceful columns that. Actually hundreds of thousands of people turning out many many of them are venezuelans. And the soldiers will do the right thing and let. Much needed medical help. There's been donated from when many many south of south American countries. Food. Across the bridges across the river is. To people who desperately need it. So anybody that does anything. I think for the right reasons is always gonna get criticism. And met with the positive thing is that I think. 99% of people around the world. Our embracing what is happening here today. And for those people who think that Venezuela is the utopia. That nobody suffering. They ready to come to get today and got into the crowd of people here it's who told the venezuelans them. Austin you know why they've fled that country something must be wrong. And his. But that for the diocese. I would often speak through the vote to venezuelans who patsy beat Venezuela and hence the AM. The horrors that have happened that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.