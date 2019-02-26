Transcript for One-on-one with Venezuelan president

Are going to head all the way. To Caracas Venezuela where ABC's Tommy Thomas had an exclusive first sit down interview with embattled Venezuelan president make us mint bureau. Here take a listen to some of that. You think the US wants to invade. Venezuela looked so you can look at the ruins from the United States wants Venezuela's oil and the willing to go to war for that oil total bear true everything the United States government has done is doomed for failure. They're trying to fabricate a crisis justified political escalation and in military intervention in Venezuela. To bring the war to South America people in mid heel that outperformed our movement came from the steps of the Venezuelan people weeping governing democratically for twenty years. Everything that we aren't everything that we have we have because of the popular votes. Quite an interesting and at times contentious interview ABC's Tommy honest. Is there in Caracas Tom can you tell us more about this. Lana we had a wide ranging interview with Venezuelan leader knew the Los mud oral one of the first things he told me was that he wants to sit down sheik president Donald Trump's hand. And talk to about Venezuela. He's convinced that trump is confused about this country and that he doesn't necessarily fear trump. But he fears those around him. Like national security advisor John Bolton secretary of state Mike Pompeo he feels these people are itching for a war that they want to invade Venezuela for its oil. I also asked about the interim president wondered why go. Who many countries think is the true leader open as well including the United States on Monday won wide O met with vice president Mike Pence in Colombia. Now on the bureau has alleged that why don't bite leaving this country has broken a loss like asked him. Will you. A rest the interim president one white note he says he personally will not but he left the door open if another judicial or legislative branch would do that. So were have to wait and see what happens on that front. And that we saw a flash of anger when we confronted him with the UN report that links his regime to the killing of hundreds of protesters why are people who protest you. And up either dead or in jail I mean you must. He got very angry he called me a liar he said that I was lying like Donald Trump but the report is right there are black and white we told him we had it. This flash of anger apparently happened also later on in the night when Univision anchor reporter Ramos interviewed him and ask some questions that would Ural thought offensive. Ramos says that he got up and left the interview and Ramos and his team were briefly detained and later released the rubble says cell phones and some other media that recorded the interview was all confiscated. And does something like this may not be surprising to countries like Venezuela the has an oppressive regime. Girl actually told us in our interview that freedom of expression and freedom of the press exists in this country but after what happened last night clearly that is not the case. My bottom in this Tom the on this Hardin questioned excellent journalism thank you so much Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.