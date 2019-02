Transcript for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sits down with ABC News

Mr. President thank you for Christmas this interview we do appreciated I do want to get to the news of the date vice president Mike Pence from the United States met with one white note to dame Columbia. Will you let mr. why don't. Back into Venezuela. Beautiful will be Julia Malone O'Neal. Portland and on for a profit. On public 01 for the for the government could be things. On what could become properly because they come being committed to meet him and apparently councilman. You know sort of on the mafia in the fifth ceremony will be feet bundle political dark. When you own Campbell. For my product. Forty peca. He didn't out of fear that will implement a minister and will be a little but I lingle. Went and appointed to field by posing the question will you allow mister why don't back nervous when. Oh. Whether affiliate. In. In Connecticut Democrat who do you feel political peace dividend capital in the you know nothing via. In party will you're gonna pick adamantly. I'd like to ask you very directly do you think long why don't as a criminal will you will rest. When you put I'm a little group. In AppleTV. Under federal money into bright jewel who brought their little confused not appoint opponents human and a until I also think this thing you'll waigel. Unique and upon them novelty Finland and equally among. You don't want what illustrate you. Use phrases that president Donald Trump has used he says all options are open when it comes to but as well what does that mean to you when I'm enough for me. I mean a thing ever used you're talking about a military invasion you think the US wants to invade. Venezuela. Don't you couldn't get through what you're telling what even get a photograph or evil we have not having me Kevin who grew up in the eighties hit don't want to own. In that he had reported that thrown the woman had an opponent it can only do not commit that the ordeal. But my off their Theriot. And if things took place. And in the Sophia good totaled. David Adams who you know I mean I thought I'm do my Kate. Whether they're not getting an annual mean these kids that don't want to own their own and throughout the and he didn't play at that table. If he giving us an opinion picked on you. Even played Adam brave way no problem that get up. You know probable in the U. Analyst in the movie theater it will put on the local economy. And external brave I think people Friday will be in. So you don't think this is about human rights you think it's about oil team putting band phone and an addict or in been been done we'll. I mean by the and eat out Eaton and I don't coming out of my two Timothy Lee with where. What was it in. Any way with one little boy in him and the American Adam too because in the prevent. Ordering mr. and uncle to me in the particular. Human idea Austin to whom on the in front of them but I fear he's who were coming to but I in the regular borrowings from on the bottom and federal money in the no one home out of the up bun two liter price. President trump has had some strong words for you. He says you were not have been as willing patriot you were Cuban puppet but more a dictator sir. Nuclear located in the fifteenth home got a look and could you have will be cool. It found a man. There. The top off this amendment if he's look. Game you've got to begin little community. Failed. When it came on pequot. Obvious have your affinia penalty available event are signaling we have ever Padilla. I don't buy it on the news on the flow from a field of pollution obvious. And and we need you know he the theme home when he went. From morning until it meant fewer than before in the that portal in this went on removing Daniel eleven on the limit and I'm gonna be gonna put wife. Although focus almost a little bit and amoral and reported multiple. You get so thick and it. And loving people and militant than in anything Coppola fizzled at the running mate. I think he'll put focus you but if you don't want their own thing for my honorable people must Bora the F aftermath of this leak or shall. Eat there gravity of the human lobby through and administering all hot op. When the do you fear president from doing it came all. I don't Canaveral air jumble are there any. At a preliminary affinia you Autoruns mean people hold onto market of people on the Ottoman at all. With him from any kind of mourned the what I have I don't O'Neal. They came along among people fail without him they Lafayette in the game and pequot. Abby and intelligence xenophobia. Within one might think it will moment an equal to go to that a political among the it almost felt that a political and economic and duplicate that in several area we moderate apathy and their total total imminently and you can OK. With the entertainment woman told in the decade if you I don't article. I'm America puzzlement and become comfortable lead. I'd like to show you something now this was a tweet sent out by senator Marco Rubio it shows. Moammar Gadhafi in power Moammar Gadhafi captured covered in blood. And appear more rural feel. It says so long. When you have that what you're pregnant more. On Wendell benefit cool piece here walked up repaired or political bullet wound. They'll get a piece and only via four not live auto body. If you don't mean more diploma having been includes an idea he could possibly via a month with polio and ill in. Even what little balls you know that little pool early human and out of mind at all that need immediate effect on the Fallon report believe me. I think a little problem they thought that and I don't. If Shanahan broke any thing when corporal you make ethical management definitely going to split level model Gemma any organ. We're talking about this ultimate prize. Do you fear for your life. Liable media. They opened my money and they deviate. I don't know if endeavor. Wachovia. They opened my if you. Ammonium opinion but about the it to you put all I believe I don't offend anybody to feel little that we. Let's go back to this weekend your National Guard was able to prevent humanitarian aid come from Colombia come from Brazil into Venice well up. It's a very big moment this weekend. Why is that a victory for you would keep when your country are starving and they need medical supplies. On the compliment and it won't Gatti Ethel Neal. Few neck and allied that a company on this that I could methodical low and Diana funeral Dodi system. Dana hopefully that if they lead us candy a felony he made people he Theodore Koppel yacht falcon off the field and he hit apple got nine bad economy on how to win a fat. Though our hospital committees oh in the UK idea. And though not the only conceivable in the Democrat on the enemy get under their own daughter's mother in the immediate. View okay if you took their karma from fairly evenly on out of the agreement a deal but it won't book idea before police he went over a conservative and there are from then on top. On volume of Verona from there on out. Okay your financial coming and they definitely. It's community and got to go doom gloom dilemma for the to review. So racially looked on the trail. If you play an important people W they were. Katie in the U one pound so I'm or do little polygamy on the gain in May hold a little console Tomas. That I young. When Lehman pocono only a profile for now putting that affecting the idea Gatti a fellow Neal that he up I thought what can a human or give me feed them all. Only a look at the NF come out. And out on the opening -- I don't know if you I mean nothing to be that it ought to feel. Butcher except in humanitarian aid from China from Russians say wanted to at the humanitarian aid from the United States you know that the boy feared. Well listen to Venezuela hypothetically frequent dubbed blue shield in which we hope. And we'll total price computing will be a move that it technically I don't want to me welcomed or else. Get Columbia. If it won't be a quote. Looking to think days. He doesn't question under the long enough fuel I think that threw for Fiat I think where that's Sophia out I've been fined a federal little perfume that I median then they'll have that would have for seven minutes with a Paloma calamity going to be there. It did and offer Emma and her Wal-Mart assortment of trauma on the force auto. Thief. Probably political I don't know if you eat up wouldn't Douglas and I don't applicable we're lucky that I can mean had a fling that is still W academy Fina. But I didn't mean bolted to the island piling into rules here yeah I don't think if you invest in the lap and he Fina. Little pollution title in the little console parliament to you know little personal problems fogel owned and a little prayer Alfred Steele and shall until couple you. I'm not looked at mother delicacy into anything other faith. An article about a Clinton more broken hill elements that if you know theater with a whole new can opener need to be booked on the few that getting in. A little prayer went on you know Nina ultimate fuel couple yes what do video mobile did you fellow limo up that other normal quarterly but. By rejecting that aid from the United States are you putting your pride. It for the needs of your people. Okay come on nondurable we have a lot of room the and I do new when he died. Lamented the but it Antonia. The record quote from almost fell in the incident. One by the amount little late to the fellow that's what they looked Wimbledon more. One if it definitely put a song. He is we have mutual petty new. Born on this if he had an appointment of committee got another idiotic like political and from there I don't make on the humble they knew what they might staple Colombia don't. And to defeat an a from Denham in the Pickett elementary and the minister. A lot of problem all of that it had been thrown in reporter for the given the traffic is in that if anything. Politically won't told the holy won't. I'm not in equity and let's hope with a dual Domonique idea but I it and confusion in the coming up on upon providing them inevitably phenomenon. On that point there's a very good chance. Donald Trump president trump is watching this interview right now if he was standing in this room right in front of what would your message be to him. That India no mean okay. Or via the and it does indeed at. Via the point India. Within that the room at the feet pistol 42 opponents. In his opinion that it went up half minutes we're looking in people's human that he can. Local with the in the minister and it probably quickly to the political aisle and the ability that the postal we have in the poll that comes close to of their fuel and fuel and a total field and then I got rough idea that in a for the epic enough. Know whether any different in another typical morning I think AM vehicle when he in critical need to undergo when he is familiar with a few little formal name open about. It can name on little people as a fairly within him that it and I think that few that it could be debut in Yugoslavia the case I think in that don't feel it cannot be imported red. Out of Venezuela. Al Democrat animal there you have it if you got up in Fayette and welcoming. Welcoming. Children a cynical me. Coming up in a U I don't know if it coming all and a half opening hole but not Obama with the interview. If coming off what they'd rather than veterans young influenced you going to the U that defeat. In the independent Al Hindi flick on a definitive have been able to potential month compliments top it off the Ottawa. You're saying he'd like to sheik presidents from hand he would like to sit down it's between possibly some it. Albany. Cuomo Kiet out. The fifth about and a half Venezuela. And up an automobile. And a federal doing a probably. You ever feel them out when O'Neal pleaded Whipple IU alum that it gave a pretend I'm on atrophy and didn't wanna fatal fear. And Immelman and any venison funeral he calmly and on the Wendell that's when cooking and on the forensic photography and digital. Ian W inundated pentagon bombing in the on the thought. In the aren't what of them I've had a really non. Like colonial for a couple of things keep momentum as well from that I don't forget about the theft total father and mother in America. EO and opinion and order roasted Colombian them. This whole thing live thing if he Ethiopians hope the couple confidence to go into an. Union Venezuela. Leftist voting for little poker more than feel. It is fifty Yemen incredible now monopoly development totaled voters went up in my profile than ever for. Mr. President like to return to what happened this weekend as venezuelans were clashing with the National Guard aid trucks were set on fire. You were salsa dancing on TV. Why. If you thoroughfare more plentiful than money that he implement and which. Hospital I'm problem problem. Is. Home I'd be more effective and powerful in Bosnia and plus that the majority. In past from whom appeared on the to what do you know. What two million if India and on board of the from there. Fulton animal not so much that the fee income in the persona to within we've got to connect with and we found. Equally moral optical packing up half the only one thing that. Letting it go outside without fear of photography pimp and a few of the Wi fi and defend us from 100 via. Bull what kind of message does that send your people so when your people are starving. They need aid they're fighting with the National Guard injured dancer on television. Building a thought on. Opening Timmy young. Opening Demi gunning down in the Qaeda as an awful and I follow. Element palpable. Nothing to McDonough on him. I doubt moderately heavy blood develop an authority kind of activity from India. And picking a little more than anything to win. But that you portable we have on the Columbia epic I don't know what an astronaut mobile and publicize the fee in the getting united and England. Annoyed when Mitchell completely flattened do you before a sword is the most significant investment industry in which human and ended little boy living in the. We yet ABC news have been covering but as well for years we have seen people eating at the trash and cannot pass people who said years ago they did not happy from the street. You own universities say on average the average but as well and has lost 24 pounds. In opposition says you are to blame. Fluid and on duty coming Illinois go play a key Cowell to. They'd better credit and found him would. You ask a media that the stolen from a now me. In the kind. Enough squatting on the young people at a funeral people can a feminine activities him. Letting them young but sort of thing mean people the eighth that we philosophy the federal. Letting them do Botswana and let him and good living in collateral ligament in the government in media and people case coupled with him in an on the human political and little favorite. Oddly enough and told people holding thin own no more thought I've been Kwame in the minister and other powerful up. On to deploy if you can minister look at them with you can I think Lia Sophia Michael little for the latter neo Venus who rarely came up over this with their beautiful blooming. You said you were a country of peace but the UN and human rights groups estimate hundreds of people have died because of your administration. They think hundreds of people of died also since you came to power why are people who protest you end up either dead or in jail pending war. Little anymore than actual monument to ripple telling them what I mean the end of the month. And and then Peter I think no don't dangle angle that they wanted to work that they had been done that the United Nations casing issel. But this Ian. And bullion of who you wrong. Would you don't want. If you ever get ultimately Oklahoma we what do you second social union passed and known to. Mohammed who federal. Senator Obama complement the while also focusing diplomacy. Between Venezuela. And the united a field. By what was he says. Forty people to vote. If you pools. Went to get back on what's not only. Before proposal. We'll be easy it will hopefully wouldn't that Arnold shall we see. Few weeks ago. His capitol office what. That we'll be here. In the newsroom live on their property you don't think that is. Administrative committee. Local wounded when local security unit on the video I mean. Well he stumbled that the little public comment go to local multiple and it fueled it. Now proficient in it what that a woman and a motive or moral social portal analytical multiple born out of the you know president. If it benefits and administered another McGrath. Won't topple pinned for almost a foot of the simply this thing out of court Federer came faculty to film. In the opening an apple could humanly audio and celebrate if capital while horrified and you get talented and Emmy history valiantly minister. More than fifty countries call you you legitimate people by the hundreds of thousands are taken to the streets to protest U. Many of your people are starving they need medical supplies. People are confused and your oil assets are being frozen by the United States your largest trading partner. Your American critics say you have run out of moves check me. Are they right. In Daniel who's in going. When. What because maybe needed and what effect right now. However advocate and Wendy cried out there you. When Pete would mean. Minnesota doing I don't human loans to people without a political. In this sort of thing that let a couple of vehicle because that is on to a more authority we'd be in the afternoon. As he could think came. The Hackett market if an open air might pay if it's an open ME home pale. It's an oak scheduled board billion dollar of little token we have spoken Illumina hole and he thought Italy's political do you wanna. I've heard you say in previous interviews about the history of Venezuela Dorsey memorial but we'll watch out it's an on Nicholas modeled. How will history judge. Sentinel two people need so. Grade each of agreement of where you have a ripple with throwing him a little an all consuming donor month. Adequately handle a feminist from a global but it human not to assume the united if you have some company legally Albany at all. Be a moment and Italian letter if he's in deep right for removable Barnicle an applicant's mammography program. He fully element of powerful note you have to vote in math and on the moment of that equity income when he got in Poland thought. He full whatsoever that I am an old united. On the field for you on an animal he knew when a moto. Welcome in the meantime there. We with him but I'm upon I don't. We have that a deal are profound on to a deepening with him but on a few people if you can theater and then me. No god no matter in the known companies in October. 3 inadequate discipline and political confident. You know Fina. If the meal when a utility to the littlest duly eligible and meanwhile no known that it Alley there whenever. I lead poem that I when he got. To Kindle and maybe they'll put up a little may have when he Garfield in the bright. Almost and other very affordable data from a couple that also the medical field with Saudia. Get inning when you know given that I got ample legal focus homeowner about. He and inappropriate or looking in the public effect and I got out of the door to open an example. And hauling them is that people don't you from the enemy from within Iraq implemented or are you prepared to call for presidential elections. Flippant from a but it got out. He and the name of Mitchell being he think when it shouldn't be an article in the and Al indeed that it. On opted evil and it's an atrophy of Timothy Finn and having him I'd without. He alignment with us into trouble here and quality improvement in the eye and in Oklahoma new fee and it'll promoting infamous. In the history and of cutting the ideal it put out. Doctor Indian Taylor and it's in an apartment if Pamela to cut out and he would within that political vulnerable to feel. I impediments and parliament that he can and a woman dead if you get a federal and I listen. To enough. After affidavit feel good that I borrowings from on the opinion and I'm Claudia moment and think what the bottom foot putt on overworked human you think you would win today a presidential election however not athenaeum if well I think what kind deacon in the fourth within the in my duty and then it you're going to why don't the candidates in light ought to. Well you'll if you can AppleTV and conducting a fair rodeo. Eagleton among on the property via Austin the units and run and he did an important question. Are you available to field which confused populous Soviet opened some integrity that then toppled him from what you call clown. I. And they do you will be I don't know political fluent won't. Eat that you'll tune don't you think people not to and empathy and he got a little bit if it can in empathy and Ian and the effect political most profitable within the item I don't button told news yet no matter only tennis and a bright. Also politically for collateral for a prolific home ported neglect other global political failure would put into political totaled. All fifty Emmett that the verdict I guess what. That's in the operative fact on those who provide advice. Eat that adamant if nothing more home. Minnesota community that a top simply pick up on our fourth. He and thought if it won't be in the final minutes empathy if got a if he if you haven't had a more uplifting Bremer and you'll be a simple blood of the Philippines and is doing that if the report in the meantime. Depression and which is my past but I think implement owned she's class.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.