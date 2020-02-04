Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Venice's canals remain almost completely empty during the coronavirus lockdown
A.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:48","description":"Fish can now be seen in the water because of the lack of boat traffic and pollution. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69938979","title":"Venice's canals remain almost completely empty during the coronavirus lockdown","url":"/International/video/venices-canals-remain-completely-empty-coronavirus-lockdown-69938979"}