Transcript for Vice President Pence says Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire

We begin with what president Tom called a cease fire in Syria saying it's a great day for civilization but Turkish officials are not as enthusiastic describing the US brokered deal as a five day pause in the attacks against Kurdish fighters and northern Syria. And this morning journalists on the ground report seeing shelling and smoke in Syria despite the new agreement. This morning president trump is taking a victory lap after his administration claims they've brokered deal. To halt the Turkish assault on the Kurds in northern Syria. Great day for the Kurds. It's really a great day for civilization. And we've gotten everything we could have ever dreamed of. The announcement from vice president Mike Pence followed a five hour meeting with Turkish president murder one. A week after Turkish forces crossed into Syria Turkey in the United States of America. Have agreed to a cease fire in Syria. But Turkey says it's not a cease fire only a pause with Kurdish forces given five days to get out of the region. In exchange if the fighting ends the US agreed to lift the sanctions be imposed on Turkey this week. The Turkish invasion began shortly upper president Trump's decision to pull American troops out of northern Syria. Sparking immediate criticism the US with a band and in the Kurds. US allies who help in the fight against crisis despite the president's declaration that success he missed some of his Republican allies are questioning his decision making. It does not appear to meet however with all due respect that this is really a ceasefire is more an ultimatum. Because what it basically is saying is hurdle on saying here's land that I intend to take. Even harsher words coming from your toss senator Mitt Romney are we so weak and so inept diplomatically. That Turkey. Force the hand of the United States of America. Turkey and now the president's decision to pull our troops out of Syria is drawing fire from his former Defense Secretary overnight general James Mattis let loose on the president. A day after trump reportedly called him the world's most over rated general. Mean I'm not just and over rated general I am the greatest the world's most overrated. I'm honored to be considered debt by by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep and overrated actress. So I guess I'm Meryl Streep of general us. And frankly that sound pretty good today. You have to admit that between me and Merrill at least we've had some victories. Oh Madison the jokes there and a retired navy admiral who oversaw the raid on Osama bin Laden is also blasting president from. And a New York Times op Ed William agreement writes if this president doesn't demonstrate the leadership that America needs. Both domestically and abroad in his time for a new person in the Oval Office Republican. Democrat or independent the sooner the better the fate of our republic depends upon it the president has the fate of a craven is. Criticism in the past calling him a Hillary Clinton supporter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.