Transcript for 2 victims killed in London stabbing: Police commissioner

I am deeply saddened and angered its. Let us this city of London has again being targeted by terrorism. It is with the heaviest of hogs. But I have to in full view blacks. As well as the suspect. Who was shot dead by police. Two of is incidents in this attack. In the London Bridge area have tragically last knives. My hot guys outs to their loved one's. Hands to the three that injured victims. I understand being treated in hospital. And if those two everybody. Who's been affected. By today's terrible. On mindless. Events. The attack started its longest hole in the city of London. My understanding. Is that police will hold. Thirteen 582. Minutes to say it. And City of London Police offices. At the bravely and professionally. Confronted the suspects. By fourteen. History. Just five minutes late them. If you are concerned about anyone who is today. Please try to contact them and if you panelists. Then gets in touch with us. I want to thank all the emergency service personnel. Apparently working tirelessly. To deal with this incidence. Particularly. The police offices from the Mets and the city. We have worked side closely together to protect the public. Also I want to thank the members of the public who have helped. Eyes. I showing extraordinary courage. And stepping in to tackle tackle this. Attack. Or indeed by following the instructions. They've subsequently being given. By offices at the scene and in the area. This support from our public. Assist sauce not small and you could not. In the coming days you will see more police. Guys armed and unarmed. Charting our streets. To help reassure those who understandably. Months. Similar they counterterrorism detectives. Will be what came around the well. So identified those who have lost their lives. To supports all the victims and that famines. We are also working Fultz hilts. To understand exactly what has happened. And was anyone else was involved. For this reason we expect cordons. To remain in place around the London Bridge area. Fool some time. It's often then I met with the prime minister and the headset for me handles how to Mason with the Matt. I'm very grateful for all of us we'll. Invaded we have been watching. Nicely with the governments at every level unjustly just as nicely without partners across London. This will obviously continue in the coming days. This joint efforts. Mustn't stop with the authorities. Eyes united. We are treating this as a terrorist incidents. Fighting terrorism. Takes efforts and determination. From all of us. If you have any information or indeed any concerns. Please do contact us. The NC ideology. Of terror. Offers nothing but patriots. And today I it's every ones who rejects. Us. How is is a great city because we embrace each other's differences. We must and knives. Stronger still from this tragedy. In doing not. We will instill that the very few days we seek to divide us will now have. Six seats.

