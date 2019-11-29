-
Now Playing: Multiple people stabbed in London terror incident, suspect shot dead
-
Now Playing: Suspect shot by police in 'major incident' by London Bridge
-
Now Playing: 2 victims killed in London stabbing: Police commissioner
-
Now Playing: 3 hurt in stabbing in the Netherlands: Police
-
Now Playing: Massive black hole that ‘should not even exist’ discovered
-
Now Playing: K-pop star dies, protests in Iraq, Lizzo performs: This Week In Photos, Nov. 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Sea eagle gets a bubble bath
-
Now Playing: Huge avalanche spills over road in Switzerland
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong university reopens after intense clashes
-
Now Playing: 2 Americans killed in head-on car crash in Belize
-
Now Playing: American climber dies rappelling in Mexico
-
Now Playing: President Trump surprises troops in Afghanistan, potential peace negotiations
-
Now Playing: Violent protests escalate in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Thousands of protesters wave American flags in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Watchdog reports DHS lacks technology to account for separated families
-
Now Playing: Bolivia's Cholitas are women wrestlers fighting for gender equality
-
Now Playing: Polar bear mom has her paws full with tiny cub
-
Now Playing: Flamingos, Pope Francis and California fire: World in Photos, Nov. 27