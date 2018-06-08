Now Playing: Video captures massive fireball on Bologna highway

Now Playing: At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia

Now Playing: World in Photos: Earthquake in Indonesia, protest march in Argentina

Now Playing: Massive explosion kills at least 2, rips huge hole in highway

Now Playing: Earthquake kills more than 90 people in Indonesia

Now Playing: WH officials deny connection to Maduro assassination attempt

Now Playing: At least 91 dead, hundreds injured after earthquake rocks Indonesia

Now Playing: Truckers rescued from flash flooding

Now Playing: 11 children rescued from compound

Now Playing: Attempted assassination using drones?

Now Playing: Venezuelan President targeted in apparent assassination attempt

Now Playing: Drones laden with explosives explode in Maduro assassination attempt

Now Playing: China needs to fix trade practices, according to White House

Now Playing: Video shows rhinoceros ramming car in safari park

Now Playing: Pakistan's new prime minister faces challenge to eradicate polio

Now Playing: A timeline of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville and political fallout

Now Playing: Sizzling Europe faces record-breaking heat

Now Playing: Young sumo wrestlers at a tournament in Tokyo, July 29

Now Playing: How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are celebrating her 37th birthday