Video shows Russian fighters 'harassing' US drones over Syria

The U.S. military has released video of a tense encounter over eastern Syria as Russian fighter jets were seen "harassing" three American military drones.

July 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live