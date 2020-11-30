-
Now Playing: Snow creates winter wonderland in China
-
Now Playing: Ice, protesters, and White House decorations: World in Photos, Nov. 30
-
Now Playing: The latest on COVID-19 in Europe
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine for emergency approval
-
Now Playing: Formula 1 driver's miraculous escape after crash
-
Now Playing: Iran vows retaliation for alleged assassination of its top nuclear scientist
-
Now Playing: Christmas tree goes up in Brussels' Grand Place
-
Now Playing: Pianist plays for monkeys in Thailand
-
Now Playing: Aquarium welcomes new baby gentoo penguins
-
Now Playing: India villagers rescue elephant from deep well
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis, new cardinals visit former Pope Benedict
-
Now Playing: Care home uses robots to keep residents safe from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Top Iranian nuclear scientist killed
-
Now Playing: Record-setting demolition of Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza Towers
-
Now Playing: Prominent Iranian scientist killed in apparent assassination
-
Now Playing: Iota strikes, food distribution, here comes Santa: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Northern Lights illuminate Norwegian skies
-
Now Playing: Diego Maradona buried as thousands continue to mourn
-
Now Playing: First look at Bindi Irwin’s daughter