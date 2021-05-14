Violence grows in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

More
ABC News’ Matt Gutman discusses the scene on the ground in Israel and the latest on the Israeli-Palestinian fighting.
3:42 | 05/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violence grows in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:42","description":"ABC News’ Matt Gutman discusses the scene on the ground in Israel and the latest on the Israeli-Palestinian fighting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77681580","title":"Violence grows in Israeli-Palestinian conflict","url":"/International/video/violence-grows-israeli-palestinian-conflict-77681580"}