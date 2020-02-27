Violence in India, floods in UK, comforting a koala: World in Photos Feb. 27

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
2:00 | 02/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violence in India, floods in UK, comforting a koala: World in Photos Feb. 27
Oh. We. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69263299","title":"Violence in India, floods in UK, comforting a koala: World in Photos Feb. 27","url":"/International/video/violence-india-floods-uk-comforting-koala-world-photos-69263299"}