Transcript for Vladimir Putin applauds US decision to pull out of Syria

Well he hasn't another supporter of the idea on the other side of the world in that would be the one and only. Vladimir Putin be president of Russia and there he is he's come out now and said that he likes the idea. A pulling those US troops out of that Syria. And today bellies also a big day there in Moscow for at president couldn't it is the annual end of the year press conference. A huge event in are you panel is there he wins it he was at the press conference. And we wanna go to him now TU lag in getting explanation first of all of president Putin's comments on Syria in. Yeah I then Emily it was a very long press conference prism presents us home a very wide ranging. Numbers sauce so so to is one of them was even a question about whether he's gonna get. Re married or not much more serious topics about the domestic economy. About jobs and our. Specific situations in certain parts of the country moves ago owns and Cecil thighs as you said. Particularly. On the question of Syria and president Goosen was asked for his reaction to the announcement by president trump and this is what he had to say. Symptoms seem much that cost. I did generally Winfrey you live with the president as regular as it states found that believes Lucius Smith is Nina oblivious today is the only thing that he just in the museum major error on this shields and it would when it comes to defeating the terrorists and we have struck major as a lieutenant classes here NET Danielle isn't digital Chad thanks to the Muslim terrorist groups. You and it. How it might now seems so traits they may not engines for example Afghanistan and Iran Tehran news. Discordant couples that you pretty appealing and that is all just another physical exam fail our countries of storage and this post is a creature is organized including most of Russia and ending with US says yeah extortion murder ancient ministries and Central Asia countries is. Well I think crucially. President trumpets tweeted saying that he didn't think that Russia or Iran all Syria would be happy with the decision to withdraw US troops. Now president region didn't say. Because say that he was happy he said he didn't say they was unhappy he indicated it was reasonable for US troops to withdrawal. He felt that we were now in the process of dealing with a political settlements in Syria. And it didn't need US troops. To be part soap that so Lum. We have to wait to see because president Bruce who was also very quiet they said that the US it was about drawing down troops or pulling ads. And Afghanistan for years and the hadn't on the outside. So is very much a kind of waste and say but generally. Welcoming all of the decision by president trump. Right in and what mark question before we let you down because I have to say it looks so called where you larceny when he gets you back inside. But going back soon this press conference in general we talk frenetic. I'm not just in usual is they're people with signs people dressed up. I'd never done either of those things at a press conference can you give is isn't there is some background I'm I'm what this is it what people do. He you're I am they have say when the cocaine proved to go as his press conference I was super excited. Partly because of that I mean look at it you know it's a stunning back drop. An incredible city and the press conference itself. Is a spectacle is an annual press conference the president holds its whose youth fourteenth press conference. I say when zone for four hours how do you get the president's attention lab to say you'll ABC correspondent tried. His hardest did I didn't even know yet leaping up waving a big ABC signed a senate the president ABC news there is sadly that didn't work but some duo dressed up in traditional costume. We interviewed one woman wearing a traditional light winds outfit is peaceful could've group. And for around there it's. Someone was wearing an on ice hockey mask. People deliberately chose some light cones on the signs that they will waving things that might detract the president's tension someone how to Paris these. Someone wrote KGB. Kids. And I just got the president's attention is I will what does that got to do that so a lot of pressure on the journalists asked housing related to trying get that all important question. Mr. President that decides his press it was a six beside him and he has a list of people that he thinks the president would loan to Caldwell. We could see the president preaching really enjoys our moment. He's a very I've been to press calls his with the present trauma before death a series very different it's much more. All the people would jump up and down President Putin is very comic home and confidence. Performer in that sense he knows exactly wont to Kohl on it's very unlikely these can be cool town. But it's a spectacle is a fascinating thing to witness. And also keep his. You get to see that. Absolutely irate. A teacher with food not an or. Pretty blue dress something like that mean that'll be a little bit better luck and are you a view of the Christmas Day I thank you very much demand begin deciding get warm is seen as possible thanks to Ian panel. They are in Russia.

