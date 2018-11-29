Now Playing: Surfing, migrant caravan, polio vaccination: World in Photos

Now Playing: Ice harvest in Russia, a swarm of starlings in Rome: World in Photos

Now Playing: A volcanic eruption, a Bollywood wedding, a tree lighting: World in Photos

Now Playing: Newlyweds sue resort for $30M after alleged sexual assault

Now Playing: Lawmakers demand answers on Saudi role in journalist's murder

Now Playing: The Senate has advanced a resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen

Now Playing: Pentagon identifies 3 US special operations service members killed in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Man shoots dead grizzly bear that killed wife, baby girl in Canada

Now Playing: Mueller investigation, Pompeo and Mattis briefing, Pelosi nominated, Ivanka exclusive

Now Playing: 'They will do nothing but kill us': Rohingya refuse to return to Myanmar

Now Playing: US-Mexico border wall

Now Playing: World Chess Championship

Now Playing: World Chess Championship title to be decided today

Now Playing: Massive cow too big for slaughterhouse

Now Playing: A close look at the U.S.-Mexico border on the Pacific coast

Now Playing: Water pipe bursts in Algeria, flooding homes

Now Playing: New details on pilots' actions in crash that killed 189 people

Now Playing: 3 US troops killed, 3 wounded by roadside bomb in Afghanistan