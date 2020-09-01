Volcanic eruption sends explosion of ash, smoke into sky in Mexico

Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination issued a yellow alert for the area around San Nicolas de los Ranchos.
0:43 | 01/09/20

Volcanic eruption sends explosion of ash, smoke into sky in Mexico
