Transcript for Volcanic eruption sets backdrop for local wedding

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated because of a volcano erupting in the Philippines the volcano forty miles south of Manila is already spewing lava and asked. It causing lightning game that goes airport has been shut down as many as 300000. People. May be forced to flee but the threat of an eruption couldn't stop through this wedding a few miles away went on its plan. With the volcano providing the backdrop.

