War will end with a 'Ukrainian victory': Former Ambassador Yovanovitch

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, author of "Lessons from the Edge," about the state of the war in Ukraine.

May 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live