Water pipe bursts in Algeria, flooding homes

More
A water pipe in Algeria burst on Tuesday, creating a huge fountain in the town of Djebahia.
1:01 | 11/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water pipe bursts in Algeria, flooding homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59468081,"title":"Water pipe bursts in Algeria, flooding homes","duration":"1:01","description":"A water pipe in Algeria burst on Tuesday, creating a huge fountain in the town of Djebahia.","url":"/International/video/water-pipe-bursts-algeria-flooding-homes-59468081","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.