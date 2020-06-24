Waterspout moves across Istanbul lake

More
The waterspout was seen moving across Lake Buyukcekmece as torrential rain hit the city.
1:07 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Waterspout moves across Istanbul lake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"The waterspout was seen moving across Lake Buyukcekmece as torrential rain hit the city. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71430346","title":"Waterspout moves across Istanbul lake","url":"/International/video/waterspout-moves-istanbul-lake-71430346"}