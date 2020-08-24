Wheat flour shipped to Beirut after explosion

More
The World Food Programme shipped 12,500 tons of flour to the city after flour and grain storage facilities were destroyed in the explosion.
0:39 | 08/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wheat flour shipped to Beirut after explosion
Nice yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The World Food Programme shipped 12,500 tons of flour to the city after flour and grain storage facilities were destroyed in the explosion.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72578213","title":"Wheat flour shipped to Beirut after explosion","url":"/International/video/wheat-flour-shipped-beirut-explosion-72578213"}