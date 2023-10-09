White House official: 'Scope and scale' of violence in Israel is 'unprecedented'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby about the U.S. response to assist Israel, and Iran’s potential role in the Hamas attack.

October 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live