Wildfires in Greece force 30,000 people to evacuate

ABC foreign correspondent Britt Clennett gives an update on the fire damage and what officials are doing to contain the blaze.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live