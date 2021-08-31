-
Now Playing: Ida makes landfall, dignified transfer ceremony, wildfires: World in Photos, Aug. 30
-
Now Playing: Kabul turmoil, Tennessee flooding, Sydney surfing: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Fallout after US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: House Republicans blast Biden’s ‘surrender’ vow accountability on Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: New video shows abandoned vehicles, equipment at Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Last US troops leave Afghanistan, ending nearly 20-year war
-
Now Playing: America ends its longest war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Whats next for the millions of Afghanistan refugees displaced by the Taliban takeover
-
Now Playing: Biden's national security adviser talks historic US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: What's next for Afghanistan after US withdrawal
-
Now Playing: US troops complete withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: A grateful nation paying tributes
-
Now Playing: Last American troops leave Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former Army Ranger: Families trying to escape Kabul was ‘worst thing I ever saw’
-
Now Playing: America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later
-
Now Playing: NY Rep.: Afghanistan will 'turn into a terrorist safe haven'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: The war in Afghanistan is officially ending. Now what?