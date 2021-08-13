Wildfires rage in Algeria

More
At least 65 people are now confirmed dead as the blaze continues to spread.
2:14 | 08/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires rage in Algeria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"At least 65 people are now confirmed dead as the blaze continues to spread.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79440713","title":"Wildfires rage in Algeria","url":"/International/video/wildfires-rage-algeria-79440713"}