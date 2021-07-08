Wildfires rage in Greece amid concerns over lack of resources

More
ABC News' Ines De La Cuetara reports on the alarming spread of wildfires across Greece, putting many communities at risk as the country struggles with limited resources.
2:18 | 08/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires rage in Greece amid concerns over lack of resources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"ABC News' Ines De La Cuetara reports on the alarming spread of wildfires across Greece, putting many communities at risk as the country struggles with limited resources.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79327384","title":"Wildfires rage in Greece amid concerns over lack of resources","url":"/International/video/wildfires-rage-greece-amid-concerns-lack-resources-79327384"}