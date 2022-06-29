WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reports on Brittney Griner’s detention and trial in Russia, and the high stakes diplomatic efforts to bring the WNBA superstar back home following her guilty plea.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live