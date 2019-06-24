Transcript for Woman left behind on Air Canada flight: 'This is a nightmare'

The Air Canada plane was empty when Tiffany O'Brien woke up. Alone in the dark and frightened. Citizens. Over us when you feel it. When you're done. There are cracks and O'Brien was flying from Quebec city to Toronto's Pearson airport. She says she was in an empty row of seats and fell asleep but when she woke up everyone was gone it was nearly midnight it was completely slack. I thought this isn't happening and then she says in a panic she texted a friend who drove or to the airport trying to explain what happened. I just woke up alone in plain and step by myself alone on the plane the friend texted back that she cultures in customer service someone was coming a close she described to CTV news. She airplane headed jerk well she actually ship broke out I I don't know what's going. That airport. And hello Diane O'Brien began looking for ways to escape. And says she was able to enter the cockpit. So scared an accident is wrong but anyway. Available at turner classic and it was so happy that I was beaten festival at her. Then she says she managed to open the door of the plane but the drop to the tarmac with steep she was eventually rescued by ground crew. This passenger rights advocate says this is a rare occurrence but it raises serious security concerns. This would have happened. With someone else. Who may have different. Intentions. Injury could have resulted. The current passenger had access to the culprits and could have hypothetically. Turn on aircrafts. That it would not have better things happened Whitaker least. Air Canada confirms the incident the passenger was left on the aircraft after the flight and aircraft had been parked. Air Canada is investigating but won't provide details O'Brien has hired a lawyer.

