Woman sickened by nerve agent Novichok in England dies: UK police

Dawn Sturgess, 44, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Salisbury.
0:27 | 07/09/18

Transcript for Woman sickened by nerve agent Novichok in England dies: UK police
British woman poisoned by the same nerve agent used on a Russian spy has died Don Sturgis and a man works close to the poison in June. The man remains critically injured investigators believe the couple somehow came in contact with the syringe or container. That held the same substance used to poison a former Russians find his daughter in March. British authorities have now opened a murder investigation into this case it's unclear though if they incidents are related.

