World Food Programme to continue Gaza food deliveries despite attack on aid workers

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Cindy McCain, the executive director of the World Food Programme, about the Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers in Gaza and the impact on their work.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live